Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

