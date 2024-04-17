Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 17.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

