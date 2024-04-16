Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.57.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $894.14. The company had a trading volume of 608,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,548. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $956.81 and its 200 day moving average is $889.95. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.