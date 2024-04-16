Zcash Hits Market Cap of $345.81 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. Zcash has a market cap of $345.81 million and $50.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $21.18 or 0.00033671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00058562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.