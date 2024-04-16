West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 22,290 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.36. 12,019,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

