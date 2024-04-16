AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.
