Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 532,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 163,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,752. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

