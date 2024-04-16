CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,416 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. 2,812,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,926. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.