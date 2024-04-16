National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in National Grid by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 93,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 374,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,351. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

