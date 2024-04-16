Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Up 4.5%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 863,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,184,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,480,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

