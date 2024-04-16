Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Comcast were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,822,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.