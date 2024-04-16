Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 26,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 40,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. 7,042,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,546,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

