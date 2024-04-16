iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,787 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

