Wealth Alliance Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,841 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,688,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.80. 259,136 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

