Tim Lawlor Buys 13 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor bought 13 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,127 ($14.03) per share, with a total value of £146.51 ($182.39).

Vistry Group Price Performance

LON VTY traded down GBX 33 ($0.41) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,119 ($13.93). The company had a trading volume of 543,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,585. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,258 ($15.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 934.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,748.44, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 580 ($7.22) to GBX 1,380 ($17.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.13) to GBX 1,030 ($12.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 956 ($11.90).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

