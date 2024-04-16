Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Drops By 13.8%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

CMPX stock remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 670,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.78. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

