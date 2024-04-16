Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.65

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRIDGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.65 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.50), with a volume of 976770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.51).

The company has a market cap of £230.52 million, a PE ratio of 574.29 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.92.

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 29,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.50 ($18,672.35). In other news, insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,073.12). Also, insider Isabel Liu acquired 29,999 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £14,999.50 ($18,672.35). 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

