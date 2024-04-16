Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Up 3.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 9,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 238,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.22). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.41% and a negative return on equity of 262.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

