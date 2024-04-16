Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Raised to $355.00 at Barclays

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $340.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

CPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of CPAY stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.02. 189,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,797. Corpay has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

