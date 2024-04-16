Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 157 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $1,932,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. HSBC upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

FAST stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,005. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

