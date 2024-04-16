OMG Network Market Capitalization Reaches $90.39 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $90.39 million and $18.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00054682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.