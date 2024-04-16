Imprint Wealth LLC Buys 57 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after buying an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after purchasing an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,277,000 after buying an additional 479,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.92. The stock had a trading volume of 430,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $451.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.79.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

