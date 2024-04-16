ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Down 6.8%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 21,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 84,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
ECARX Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.
ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
