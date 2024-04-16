United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 13,333 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,333 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,333. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

