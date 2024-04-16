Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $231.42. 109,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,495. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.13 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.10. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

