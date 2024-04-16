Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

