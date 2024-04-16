Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 115 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.71. 373,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,825. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

