St. James Investment Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

St. James Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.5% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 234,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

