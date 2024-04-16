Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $4.48

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.34. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 2,092,319 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

