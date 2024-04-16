DGS Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for about 0.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 228,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.52. 112,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.81. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $152.32 and a one year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

