United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 1.6% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.08% of Teradyne worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.4 %

TER traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 257,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,948. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

