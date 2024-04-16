Imprint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 945,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

