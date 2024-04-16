SVB Wealth LLC Sells 60,275 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,275 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 809,652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 513,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,045,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 389,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 233,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,911. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

