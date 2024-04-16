JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 274.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.78. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

