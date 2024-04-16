227,984 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,450. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

