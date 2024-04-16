Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

