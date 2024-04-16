Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 104490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Exscientia Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Exscientia by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

