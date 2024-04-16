Lunt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,592 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,053,000 after buying an additional 2,491,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 756,583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 659,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 146,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 149,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

