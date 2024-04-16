TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$173.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.38.

TFI International stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$213.71. 34,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,062. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The stock has a market cap of C$18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$205.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. In other TFI International news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total transaction of C$4,033,480.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,471 shares of company stock worth $13,116,112 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

