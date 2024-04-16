Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$81.38.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
