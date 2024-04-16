Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 25%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 175,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 361,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Down 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Placide Quesnel acquired 2,000,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Insiders own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

