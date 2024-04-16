Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.31

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 17476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

