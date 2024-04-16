Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.43

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Chuy’s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

