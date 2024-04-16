Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.46

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.46 and last traded at $65.46, with a volume of 2628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $418.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $226,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

