Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 184,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,005. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

