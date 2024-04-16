Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 219.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $256.90 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.38 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

