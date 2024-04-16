Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. 27,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,422. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

