Bison Wealth LLC Buys 273 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Shares of COF stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

