Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

