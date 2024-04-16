PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

